I wanted to avoid the victim card: Amrutha Suresh breaks silence on marriage with Bala

Singer Amrutha Suresh’s life has repeatedly been a subject of public discussion, especially regarding her marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Bala. While Bala’s reactions often made headlines, Amrutha chose to keep a low profile and avoided the spotlight.

Recently, however, Amrutha decided to break her silence and opened up about her experiences with Bala through a Facebook Live session. In the live broadcast, she spoke candidly about the challenges she faced in her life with Bala and how she managed them. Amrutha revealed that her parents took much of the blame for her issues, with many people attributing her struggles to her upbringing. “There’s no point blaming anyone,” she explained. “People speak based on what they know. I hadn’t explained what happened.” This personal insight was shared during a Q&A video on the YouTube channel she co-hosts with her sister.

Amrutha also addressed why it had taken her so long to speak out. “If I had opened up earlier, people would have said I was playing the victim card. I didn’t want that,” she stated. “It takes two hands to clap. At the time of our divorce, we had agreed not to interfere in each other’s lives, say anything negative, make public remarks, or bring our daughter into the media. I also felt it was important to respect the court’s decision.” She cited these considerations as the primary reasons for her delayed response.

Looking back, Amrutha added that speaking out sooner might have cleared up many misconceptions people held about her situation.