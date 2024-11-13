Nazriya trolls Basil Joseph over his ‘handshake miss’, sparks laughter online

A video capturing a lighthearted moment involving actor Basil Joseph at the award ceremony of the recently concluded Super League Kerala Football Tournament has gone viral. The incident, where Basil was amusingly skipped over for a handshake, has sparked a wave of memes, especially after his close friends Tovino Thomas and cricketer Sanju Samson joined in with playful comments.

Basil recently shared a few pictures from the final match, captioning them, “Didn’t get the handshake, but got the cup,” and tagged Tovino and Sanju in the post. However, Nazriya wasn’t about to let Basil off the hook, and humorously trolled his post by asking, “Where is the main photo?”—referring to the shot where Basil looks embarrassed as the player accidentally bypasses him to shake Prithviraj’s hand. Basil responded to her comment with a playful, “You too?”

Meanwhile, Tovino congratulated his friend on Calicut FC’s victory, to which Basil responded with a “peace” comment and a dove emoji, playfully hinting at making peace. Sanju Samson joined in as well, commenting, “Congrats payya, next time I’ll join with Malappuram FC to give you a handshake.”

In the final match of the inaugural season, Calicut FC defeated Forca Kochi to win the championship. Both Prithviraj, one of Forca Kochi’s owners, and Basil Joseph, the official brand ambassador of Calicut FC, attended the event. During the ceremony, as Basil extended his hand for a handshake, a player inadvertently skipped him and shook Prithviraj’s hand instead. Slightly embarrassed, Basil quietly pulled back his hand, hoping the moment would go unnoticed. However, a video of the incident quickly circulated online, turning into a viral meme.

The moment drew even more attention when Tovino reacted with a laughing emoji in the comments. Basil replied, “Are you trying to get revenge?” to which Tovino playfully responded, “Karma is a beach.” The friends’ humorous banter made the clip even more popular among fans.