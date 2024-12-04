Singer Anju Joseph shares beautiful wedding video with Aditya Parameswaran
Singer Anju Joseph recently shared her wedding video on social media, accompanied by the lyrics 'Aaraadhike' from the film 'Ambili' as a caption. The video captures beautiful moments between Anju and her groom, Aditya Parameswaran.
The footage features scenes from the Alappuzha Registrar Office, and actress Aishwarya Lekshmi can also be seen in the visuals. Additionally, the video includes a clip of Aditya singing the song. The post quickly gained attention, with many people commenting and sharing their reactions.
Anju Joseph and Aditya Parameswaran tied the knot on Saturday. This is Anju's second marriage. She was previously married to reality show director Anoop John, but the couple later separated.
