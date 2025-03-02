Tamil actor Jiiva recently revealed that he was offered a role in Mohanlal’s film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' but turned it down due to concerns over the character’s appearance. He shared this in an interview with Cinema Vikatan.

“I was offered a villain role in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' alongside Lal sir. However, I didn’t like the getup, so I told Lijo that I wouldn’t take up the role. Many directors have approached me for different characters in films, but I have always declined roles that required a half-shaved head or a partially missing moustache. I have even received several similar offers from Hindi films,” Jiiva said.

The filmmakers had initially considered Jiiva for the antagonist’s role, Chamathakan, in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. However, the character was eventually played by actor Danish Sait.