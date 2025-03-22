A new update has arrived for the eagerly awaited fans of the third part of the Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam', directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mohanlal clarified that 'Drishyam 3' is progressing in the background. He made this clear during an interview related to the release of 'Empuraan'. The actor confirmed that 'Drishyam 3' will definitely come and that the film is progressing in the background, with the script almost ready. However, he added that it’s not final yet and that Jeethu Joseph has to share the remaining details. Mohanlal was responding to the host’s question about when 'Drishyam 3' would be released.

Mohanlal further explained that 'Drishyam 3' will definitely come. The movie is progressing in the background, and while the script is almost ready, the final details are yet to be shared by Jeethu. He assured that the work related to the film is moving forward and that it will happen soon. Many people have been asking about the film, and he reassured fans that the project is progressing well.

The first two parts of the crime thriller series have received immense popularity worldwide. The third instalment of the franchise, 'Drishyam 3', has been remade in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese, and Sinhalese. Along with Mohanlal, the film will feature Meena, Anseeb Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and Shajohn in prominent roles.