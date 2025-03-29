As followers of right-wing ideology cry foul over certain scenes in Prithviraj-directed 'Empuraan,' it has now emerged that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) only suggested two to three cuts in the film, which the filmmakers duly carried out.

The CBFC suggested that the makers trim down the sexual violence against a woman in the film by half and reduce the physical violence against a woman to a flash. Aashirvad Cinemas also complied with the CBFC suggestion to remove/replace/mute the interpretation of the national flag in a scene. As per the report, the film, which is 179 minutes and 52 seconds long, was trimmed by 10 seconds per the Censor Board's directions.

Click For More Empuraan News

'Empuraan', featuring Mohanlal in the lead, is the second instalment of the much-hyped franchise, 'Lucifer'. The film opened to mixed reviews but courted controversy over its anti-right-wing political stand. Fundamentalist groups alleged that the film depicts the national leadership in a bad light.

On Friday, the BJP core committee called out its members for failing to note and ensure such scenes were removed during the film's censorship. However, the BJP state president, K Surendran, claimed that there were no BJP nominees on the Board.