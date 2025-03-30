Following backlash from right-wing organisations, the RSS and BJP, against certain portions of the Prithviraj-directed 'L2: Empuraan', Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday apologised to his fans for the 'emotional distress' caused by scenes in the movie.

In a Facebook post, the actor said the makers had decided to remove those scenes.

The RSS had openly opposed the movie, and many BJP supporters had criticised its political messaging. On Sunday, BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the film, claiming it distorted the truth.

"I understand that certain socio-political themes introduced in the making of Empuraan, the sequel to the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable mental distress among some of my loving fans. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbour hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Therefore, we, the Empuraan team and I, sincerely regret the distress caused to our beloved viewers. We acknowledge our collective responsibility for this and have decided to remove such objectionable content from the film," he wrote.

The actor's 'apology' to his fans was widely anticipated after the film faced significant backlash on social media despite its initial box office success. Director Major Ravi, in a Facebook post, claimed that Mohanlal would "apologise for the mishandling by Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopy."

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the past four decades, I have lived my film life as one of you. Your love and faith are my strength. I believe Mohanlal can't exist without that," the actor wrote.