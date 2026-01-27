No immediate relief for Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan', as its release faces another delay. On Tuesday, the Madras High Court overturned an earlier single-judge order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to the film. The matter has now been sent back for a fresh hearing, reversing the previous ruling in favour of the producers.

The legal tussle began after the CBFC postponed the certification process and referred the film for additional review. The producers had approached the court after their planned release was stalled, arguing that the certification delays were affecting the film’s schedule. The High Court will now reassess whether the CBFC’s actions and objections were in line with proper procedures.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who recently launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), confirmed that he will contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for March–April.

Directed by H. Vinoth, known for hits like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Valimai, and Nerkonda Paarvai, Jana Nayagan boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.