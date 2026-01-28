A photo of actress Mrunal Thakur holding an umbrella with her former co-star Dulquer Salmaan has taken social media by storm, sparking widespread speculation among fans and followers. The image, which first appeared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained attention for the chemistry between the two actors, leaving many wondering if they were reuniting for yet another film project. This has fueled further curiosity, especially considering their previous collaboration in the highly praised 2022 film 'Sita Ramam,' where Mrunal played the roles of both Sita and Princess Noorjahan, a dual portrayal that won hearts across the nation.

In 'Sita Ramam,' there’s a memorable scene where Mrunal, holding a red umbrella, walks alongside Dulquer Salmaan, as the two characters share a deeply emotional moment amidst a scenic backdrop. The recent viral image of the two, with Mrunal once again holding an umbrella, closely mirrors that iconic scene, which only adds to the buzz about a potential sequel or another joint project. Fans of the film have been quick to point out the striking resemblance between the real-life moment and the fictional one, with many hoping that the pair’s on-screen magic will be rekindled in a new storyline.

The image has gone viral on social media. Photo: X

However, despite the growing speculation, the makers of 'Sita Ramam' have not made any official announcements regarding a sequel or any future collaboration between Mrunal and Dulquer. As of now, it remains unclear whether this is just a casual meeting between the two actors or a hint at something more significant.

In addition to this buzz, Mrunal Thakur recently found herself at the center of rumors about a possible marriage to actor Dhanush. These rumors were further fueled by the circulation of an AI-generated clip, which depicted Dhanush and Mrunal in a wedding ceremony, with several notable stars such as Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar allegedly attending. The clip, which was shared widely across social media platforms, sparked a flurry of excitement and intrigue among fans, even though neither Dhanush nor Mrunal have commented on the rumors publicly.