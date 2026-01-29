Actress Anu Sithara was overjoyed when her cherished ‘sister’ Kavya Madhavan visited Kamaladhalam, the dance school she runs in Sharjah. Kavya’s surprise visit made the day truly memorable for Anu Sithara. The celebrated actress from yesteryears was accompanied by her daughter, Mahalakshmi. Anu Sithara later shared a video capturing these heartwarming moments on her Instagram handle.

Kavya showed great interest in the dance school, taking time to walk around the studio and explore its facilities. The video also features Kavya’s mother and Anu Sithara’s sister, adding to the warmth of the occasion.

“Her presence felt like a sister’s hug. Kamaladhalam with Dear Kavya Chechi”, Anu wrote as she shared the video. Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see two of the biggest heroines of their time, who once ruled the box office, captured in a single frame. Netizens were especially charmed by the image of little Mahalaxmi playfully clinging to her mother’s arms. Known affectionately as Mamatty, Mahalaxmi bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Kavya. The actress exuded elegance and class, dressed simply in a salwar and pants ensemble.

The comment section was abuzz with hundreds of messages expressing joy at the sight of Kavya Madhavan and Anu Sithara together. Many fans noted that Anu Sithara shares a captivating beauty similar to Kavya’s, with one comment remarking, “She looks like Kavya’s doppelganger.” Observers also pointed out that Kavya appeared even more radiant than before. Actress Sona Nair echoed the sentiment, commenting, “They look like sisters. Two graceful women in the same frame.”