When Mammootty walked into the trailer launch of Aashaan, starring Indrans, most eyes were already on him. That is hardly unusual. Malayalam cinema’s most enduring superstar has long commanded attention simply by showing up. But this time, the buzz that followed had less to do with his presence and more to do with what he was wearing.

Soon after the event, a short video began circulating online with a simple caption: “He promised. He wore it.” The clip showed Mammootty dressed in a crisp white khadi shirt, understated and minimal, very much in keeping with his personal style. Fashion watchers took notice immediately. Mammootty’s wardrobe choices often spark conversations, but this shirt carried a story that went beyond celebrity styling or trend-watching. It was a promise kept.

The shirt was from Suee, an ethical handloom brand run by Krishna and Hiba, close friends and former students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kannur. What made the moment special was not just that Mammootty chose to wear their design, but that he had once casually assured them he would, without either side knowing how quickly that would turn into reality.

The superstar first came across Suee through photographer Shani Shaki, a frequent collaborator of Mammootty’s. But the actual connection happened at an awards function organised by a media house, where Krishna and Hiba had won an award and Mammootty presented it to them. As a gesture of gratitude, they gifted him one of their shirts.

“We honestly did not expect anything out of it,” says Krishna. “He was the one giving us the award, and we just wanted to gift him something from our brand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Mammootty told them he really liked their shirts. He also mentioned that he hadn’t had the chance to wear them yet, but that he definitely would. “When he said that, we were happy enough,” Krishna recalls. “We never imagined he would wear it within a week.”

The shirt Mammootty wore to the Aashaan trailer launch was not the first Suee piece they had given him. That honour went to a design from their Basheer collection, a line inspired by the works of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. “That collection was very close to our hearts,” Krishna explains. “It was our tribute to Basheer, drawing from the worlds and characters in his writing.”

However, that particular shirt did not make it to the public appearance. Instead, the team went back to the drawing board. “We started thinking seriously about what he might actually like,” Krishna says. “We noticed that he often wears off-shades and prefers very clean, unfussy designs.”

The result was a white khadi shirt with a kimono-style silhouette, a single cut construction and drop shoulders. Minimal, breathable and elegant, it fit seamlessly into Mammootty’s personal aesthetic. According to Krishna, Shani later told them that Mammootty especially liked the cut. “That meant a lot to us,” she says.

Ironically, Krishna and Hiba did not even realise Mammootty had worn the shirt until the internet told them. “People started sending us reels and screenshots,” Krishna laughs. “That’s how we found out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was immediate and tangible. Enquiries for the same shirt design began pouring in. Their follower count picked up pace, and something unexpected happened. “Until now, most of our customers were from outside Kerala,” Krishna says. “This is the first time we are seeing so many orders coming in from within the state.”

Suee’s journey began long before a Mammootty moment made it to social media. Batchmates from the 2017 NIFT Kannur batch, Krishna and Hiba always knew they wanted to build something together. During college, they chose to study the handloom industry as part of a project and began working closely with artisans.

“We started by helping them with small things,” Krishna recalls. “We made a website, did a photoshoot, set up a Facebook page. But then we realised something important. Once we stepped away, none of it would sustain unless the workers actually had orders.”

That realisation shaped Suee’s philosophy. The aim was not just to design clothes, but to create a system where handloom workers could have steady work and dignity. Much of Suee’s production continues to be based in Kannur, with women artisans working from their homes. The brand now has a design team, while its physical store operates out of Fort Kochi.

Their relationship with khadi and handloom has also been about rethinking perception. “Khadi is still seen as something older people use,” Krishna says. “Sarees, traditional wear. The youth haven’t fully embraced it yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suee’s answer has been to reinterpret handloom in contemporary forms while keeping quality uncompromised. “Yes, our products may seem slightly expensive,” Krishna admits. “But that’s because the work behind them is extensive. Our idea is to offer premium-quality handloom at prices that are still accessible.”