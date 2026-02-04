Moments from a recent film success celebration attended by actor and politician Suresh Gopi have grabbed attention on social media. At the success meet of ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’, starring Jiiva in the lead, Suresh Gopi’s extended speech and Jiiva’s playful attempt to rein it in turned into an unexpected highlight of the evening.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Suresh Gopi spoke at length about his years-long friendship with the film’s producers and even shared that a chartered flight had been arranged for his visit. As the speech stretched on, videos from the event show Jiiva and several members of the team growing visibly restless, glancing repeatedly at the clock.

Trying to bring the proceedings back on track, Kannan Ravi requested Suresh Gopi to sing a song. The actor, however, suggested that actress Abhirami sing instead. Eventually, after some persuasion from Abhirami, Suresh Gopi paid tribute to legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam by rendering ‘Ilaya Nila Pozhigirathe’. Despite the musical interlude, he soon attempted to resume his speech and once again urged Abhirami to sing, prompting Jiiva to step in.

Picking up the microphone, Jiiva jokingly remarked, “Sir, everyone here has been waiting for quite some time, the poor people. We can’t keep them waiting any longer. If we sing even one more line, we might end up with a copyright issue too,” drawing laughter as he wrapped up the moment. The video of Jiiva humorously ‘thugging’ the mic to cut short Suresh Gopi’s speech has since gone viral across cinema circles.

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, best known for ‘Falimy’, ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’ has emerged as a major box office success in Tamil cinema, marking a strong comeback for Jiiva.