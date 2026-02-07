With 'Sarvam Maya' finding renewed love after its OTT release, director Akhil Sathyan believes the film’s warm reception says something important about the current mood of the audience. In a recent interview with Onmanorama, the filmmaker spoke about why he feels “feel-good” cinema deserves more respect in an industry increasingly dominated by violent, high-decibel narratives.

“I personally feel feel-good films are often taken lightly,” Akhil said. “People don’t realise how difficult it is to make one. As a writer, it is comparatively easier to create a powerful villain, back it with a thumping background score and build tension that way.” He pointed out that many popular films, apart from movies like 'Premalu' and even 'Sarvam Maya', ultimately resolve their conflicts by eliminating the antagonist. “That kind of resolution doesn’t excite me anymore,” he added.

While acknowledging the technical brilliance of such films, Akhil said his creative interests lie elsewhere. “The making is world-class, no doubt, but I don’t personally enjoy telling stories that rely only on that kind of payoff,” he explained.

Akhil also revealed that he is currently nurturing a passion project — a reimagining of Sherlock Holmes, envisioned as an older, senior version of the iconic detective. More than genres or market trends, he insists it is the story that ultimately pulls him towards a project. “I never imagined I’d make a film involving a ghost, but once I connected with the story, everything else followed,” he said.

Reflecting on his approach to writing, Akhil pointed out that both his films and those of his father, veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, are populated by more than just a hero and heroine. “You’ll always see families, relatives and strong supporting characters. That world matters to me,” he said, adding that he particularly