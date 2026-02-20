‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has kept its finger off the trigger for months as the most awaited Indian film of 2026. Following the seismic ‘Introducing Raya’ birthday glimpse featuring Rocking Star Yash, and the stylish character posters of Nayanthara’s ‘Ganga,’ Kiara Advani’s ‘Nadia,’ Huma Qureshi’s ‘Elizabeth,’ Rukmini Vasanth’s ‘Mellisa,’ and Tara Sutaria’s ‘Rebecca,’ the makers have now released the film’s official teaser.

The teaser reveals a massive, cinematic world that is both vibrant and brutal. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, the story spans different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere. Yet, beneath the brutal exterior and high-octane visuals, the teaser offers a glimpse into something deeper: a meticulous focus on storytelling and powerhouse performance that serves as the beating heart of this gritty universe.

At the center of this cinematic storm stands Rocking Star Yash, undergoing a transformation that is nothing short of a total reinvention. He showcases a range of appearances—from a lean, agile silhouette to a massive, battle-hardened physique. The makers also punctuated the teaser's release with a simple, high-stakes warning: "It’s gonna to get crazyyyy."

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions releasing across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more, positioning the film on a global stage. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026. The teaser is available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.