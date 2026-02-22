Veteran actor Mammootty stole the spotlight at the Filmfare Awards with a gracious and witty acceptance speech after winning Best Actor in the Malayalam category. Instead of basking in the moment alone, the star turned the stage into a celebration of camaraderie by inviting fellow nominees Asif Ali and Basil Joseph to join him.

Speaking in a playful, poetic tone, Mammootty acknowledged the merit of his competitors, saying they were in no way lesser than him. He jokingly added that the trophy had somehow “chosen” him despite the two younger actors being handsome and equally deserving, before warmly calling them onto the stage. The spontaneous gesture drew loud applause from the audience, as Asif and Basil hurried up to stand beside him while he held the trophy, turning the win into a shared moment of appreciation.

Mammootty received the award for his haunting performance as Kodumon Potti in the horror period drama Bramayugam. Reflecting on the film, he credited his co-actors for delivering powerful performances that elevated the narrative. The win marks his 70th Filmfare Award overall and his 16th Best Actor honour from Malayalam cinema, further cementing his unparalleled legacy in the industry.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali was recognised with the Critics’ Best Actor award for his role in Kishkindha Kaandam, highlighting a strong year for the actor.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam features Mammootty as the enigmatic Kodumon Potti, a weathered tantrik whose frail exterior conceals immense mystical power. Shot entirely in black and white, the film builds an eerie, immersive atmosphere, with shadows and stark imagery heightening the sense of dread in every frame. Mammootty’s layered portrayal of the mysterious sorcerer has been widely praised as one of the most compelling performances of his career, making his latest Filmfare triumph both fitting and memorable.