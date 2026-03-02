Actor Manoj K Jayan has marked his 15th wedding anniversary with wife Asha by sharing a reflective and deeply personal note on social media, celebrating the peace and stability he says define his present life. Choosing not to dwell on past controversies or painful memories, the actor spoke about gratitude, prayer and the quiet joy of a content family life, a message that has resonated widely with fans.

“Today marks 15 years since this beautiful life, signed by God, began for us. Without revisiting the past, blaming anyone, hurting anyone, or speaking unnecessary words, I live with prayer and gratitude to the Almighty for the happy life He has blessed me with. Because this life of mine is invaluable to me,” he wrote.

The note, simple yet emotionally layered, has sparked conversations online about healing, second chances and the idea of consciously moving forward without bitterness. For many followers, the emphasis on peace over the past stood out as a mature reflection from an actor who has openly spoken about the turbulent phase that followed the end of his first marriage and the legal battles around it.

Manoj married Asha, who was then based in London, in 2011, during a time when he has often said he was emotionally shaken and searching for stability. Over the years, he has credited her with helping him rediscover the sense of a loving and harmonious home that he had long hoped for.

A significant part of that journey has been the way their blended family has grown together. Asha’s acceptance of his daughter Kunjaatta as her own has frequently been highlighted by the actor as a defining pillar of their relationship. The couple also have a son, Amrit, while Manoj has embraced Asha’s daughter from her first marriage, Shreya, with equal affection.

Their family dynamic, built on inclusivity and a conscious refusal to differentiate between the children, is often cited within the industry as an example of quiet resilience and emotional balance. Fifteen years on, Manoj’s anniversary message does not just celebrate a marriage. It underlines a larger personal philosophy of choosing gratitude over grievance and peace over the past.