Blockbuster movie ‘Dhurandhar’ is all set to re-release in theatres a week ahead of the release of the film’s sequel on March 19. According to the makers, the theatrical re-release will span approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas, beginning March 13.

While re-releases of major films have occasionally been seen in India, international re-releases of Hindi films remain extremely rare, making this move a significant moment for the franchise and a testament to the immense global demand for Dhurandhar. In North America alone, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens, signalling the extraordinary anticipation for the next chapter.

Adding to the excitement, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release. These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, enhanced projection, and luxury seating, formats typically reserved for major Hollywood event films. The mid-week premieres are already witnessing sold-out shows, underscoring the massive demand and the scale at which the sequel is poised to arrive.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is a B62 Studios production, and is helmed by Aditya Dhar. The story of unknown men will bow in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid. The high-octane spy-action thriller is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film will be released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.