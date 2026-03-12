Kochi: The Kochi Corporation is preparing to chart a new course for its Ro-Ro ferry services, potentially ending its long-standing partnership with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd. (KSINC). Mayor VK Minimol, during the corporation council on Thursday, has officially directed the corporation's executive engineer to assess the legal feasibility of terminating the current agreement, a move that signals a major shift in policy.

The civic body is now weighing several alternatives, including handing operations over to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), seeking a new partner through competitive bidding, or establishing a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The mayor has set a one-month deadline for a formal report, which will be followed by an all-party meeting to deliberate on the findings. In a move toward transparency, KSINC officials will also be invited to the meeting. Minimol said that the goal is to have a firm decision in place before a third Ro-Ro vessel joins the fleet and the existing two vessels are pulled for the mandatory dry docking.

The decision follows a heated council session where representatives across the political spectrum slammed KSINC for mounting operational losses and alleged financial mismanagement. UDF councillor Henry Austin highlighted the stark contrast between the Ro-Ro's losses and the immediate profitability of the Water Metro, arguing that without realistic fare revisions to match rising fuel costs, even an SPV would struggle. He questioned the hesitation to privatise the service, noting that even the drinking water supply is being handled by private players.

Concerns regarding KSINC's bookkeeping were also a major point of contention at the council meeting. BJP councillor Priya Prashanth claimed that services actually showed a profit during a ten-day period when the corporation deployed its own officials on the vessels. She joined others in advocating for an SPV model, which would allow the Corporation to retain municipal control while utilising technical experts.

Meanwhile, UDF councillor MG Aristotle went further by accusing KSINC of "robbing" the city and alleging the existence of two sets of accounts. He called for a formal vigilance probe and suggested the corporation explore legal routes to reclaim full possession of its vessels.

The outcome of the engineer's report will ultimately determine if the iconic Fort Kochi-Vypeen crossing will see a change in management. A shift toward a "no-loss" model or an SPV could lead to updated ticket pricing, increased fleet frequency with the integration of a third vessel, and much stricter auditing to ensure operational transparency for Kochi's commuters.