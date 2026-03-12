Kasaragod: A day after a man was found murdered in a pit in Kasaragod town, police identified him as a daily wage labourer from Karnataka’s Gadag district. Police said they are yet to establish the motive for the crime or identify a suspect.

Town Police Station House Officer Inspector Nalinakshan P identified the deceased as Chandrashekhar Suresh Pattad (38) from Balehosur village in Lakshmeshwara taluk of Gadag district.

Chandrashekhar was found murdered in a pit dug for installing a lift in a multi-storey building under construction at Nullippady in Kasaragod town around 10.15 pm on Tuesday.

Relatives and acquaintances who live and work in Kasaragod reached the General Hospital and identified the body as that of Chandrashekhar on Thursday. The body was found wearing only underwear.

Police said they found bloodstains inside the building and along the pathway. During the examination, they also noticed multiple injury marks on the body and a deep wound on the head.

The autopsy conducted at the Kasaragod General Hospital confirmed that it was a murder, with the preliminary report stating that a deep head injury caused the death.

A team led by District Police Chief B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene. A police dog squad and fingerprint experts were also deployed as part of the investigation.

A crucial breakthrough came from a crumpled Aadhaar card recovered from the spot, which belonged to Manjunath K N (45) of Karnataka.

Using this lead, police teams visited places where people from Karnataka usually stay in the area, which helped them identify possible leads in the case.

Initially, investigators believed that the owner of the Aadhaar card was the victim. However, the investigation revealed that the person killed was Chandrashekhar.

“We cannot confirm if Manjunath is the suspect. Till about a month ago, he was seen working with Chandrashekhar. But not many have spotted him recently,” said inspector Nalinakshan.