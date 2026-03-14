Manorama Max has a fresh lineup of releases this week. From the 2022 film ‘Paykappal’ to ‘Oru Wayanadan Pranayakadha’, here’s a look at the films worth watching.

Paykappal (March 11)

Directed by Mohamed Rafi, this 2022 film delves into the lives of ordinary people — their struggles, emotions, and relationships — against a richly grounded social backdrop. Indrans, Suresh Krishna, Irshad, Kader Tirur, Meera Vasudev, and Surabhi Lakshmi deliver compelling performances, bringing the film's themes of love, loss, and resilience to life.

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Ponnapurathu Yakshi (March 13)

After relocating to a historic estate, a family uncovers a chilling secret: their young daughter has formed a bond with a vengeful spirit. In a desperate bid to save her, the father must uncover a century-old atrocity and confront the ghost using an ancient, sacred weapon. Directed by S.P. Unnikrishnan, the film stars Boban Alummoodan and Manju Vijeesh in pivotal roles, with a haunting musical score by Prasanth.

Oru Wayanadan Pranayakadha (March 14)

This love story set in Wayanad is rooted in everyday life, where relationships are tested by distance, responsibility, and unspoken expectations. The film features Jesuj Antony, Shyjan Sreevalsam, Akshaya Suresh, and Joohi Jayakumar and directed by Ilayas Mudangassery. The film is bankrolled by Ilyas, Latheef Kalamassery with music by Murali Appadat.

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Ezhuthola (March 15)

A former student returns to his village and strives to revive a struggling government school, honoring the legacy of his beloved teachers. The film directed by Suresh Unnikrishnan features Nisha Sarangh, Shanker Panicker, Hemanth Menon, Jayakrishnan and is producerd by T Shanker, Satheesh Shenoy with music by Mohan Sithara and Prasanth Karma.