Trinamool Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside an EVM strongroom in Kolkata on Thursday, alleging irregularities in the handling of voting machines.

The protest was led by party candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, where EVMs from the second phase of polling in West Bengal are stored.

The development came hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked party leaders, candidates and polling agents to maintain round-the-clock vigil over strongrooms housing EVMs. Party sources said she was also expected to visit the site.

TMC leaders alleged procedural lapses, claiming that party workers stationed outside the strongroom were asked to leave earlier in the day. They later received information that the facility would be reopened at 4 pm.

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Ghosh said they rushed to the spot after learning that the strongroom was to be opened, but were denied entry, while members of the Bharatiya Janata Party were allegedly allowed inside. He also claimed that live streaming visuals indicated movement inside the strongroom.

Questioning the process, Ghosh alleged that materials, including ballot papers, were being handled without proper intimation. Panja also raised concerns, stating that all political parties should be informed if a strongroom is opened, given its sensitive nature.

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In a video message earlier, Banerjee urged party workers to remain alert during the counting process and guard strongrooms. She warned of possible attempts to tamper with EVMs during transportation and asked candidates not to leave counting centres until officially instructed.

(With PTI inputs)