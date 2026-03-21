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The buzz around Mammootty’s films is always electric, and his latest project is no exception. The megastar has teamed up with acclaimed director Khalid Rahman for his upcoming action-comedy, Mattanchery Mafia. The title alone has already sparked curiosity on social media, promising an exhilarating ride that dives deep into the world of powerful gangs in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery—a place with its own share of legends.

In this high-stakes adventure, Mammootty plays the kingpin of the infamous Mattanchery Mafia, sharing the screen with talented co-stars Asif Ali and Naslen K. Gafoor. The film promises a gripping blend of action, humor, and drama, revolving around the dynamic and dangerous world of local gangs.

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Mammootty's collaboration with director Khalid Rahman marks their second partnership after the successful Unda. The film is produced by Khalid Rahman and Rakesh B., with a sharp script penned by Niyog Krishna, Sharaf-Suhas, and Thasreeq Abdul Salam. The musical score will be composed by Sushin Shyam, with Jimshi Khalid handling cinematography and Rex Vijayan crafting the soundtrack.

With an intriguing mix of action and comedy, Mattanchery Mafia is set to be an exciting addition to Mammootty’s filmography, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

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