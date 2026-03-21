Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly couple was found dead inside their home near Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Reghunathan Nair (57) and his wife Pushpa (64).

Pushpa's body was lying on the floor inside a room, while Reghunathan was found hanging, an officer from the Medical College police station said.

Their bodies are suspected to be around three days old. Residents alerted authorities after a foul smell began emanating from the house.

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and further details will emerge after the inquest proceedings.