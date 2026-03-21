Elderly couple found dead inside home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly couple was found dead inside their home near Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Reghunathan Nair (57) and his wife Pushpa (64).
Pushpa's body was lying on the floor inside a room, while Reghunathan was found hanging, an officer from the Medical College police station said.
Their bodies are suspected to be around three days old. Residents alerted authorities after a foul smell began emanating from the house.
Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and further details will emerge after the inquest proceedings.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.