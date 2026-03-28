Thrissur NDA candidate Padmaja Venugopal was recently spotted seeking support from actors Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma at their home in Thrissur. The warm meeting unfolded as Padmaja arrived, greeted by the actors with an array of sweets. She spent quality time with the duo, engaging in pleasant conversation and strengthening her connection with the celebrated figures.

Videos capturing the candid interaction between Padmaja, Biju Menon, and Samyuktha Varma quickly made their way onto social media, with the trio sharing light-hearted moments and exchanging thoughts. Both Biju and Samyuktha were dressed in comfortable green casual attire and even posed for photos with the candidate and her supporters.

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Padmaja took to social media to share her experience, posting, “Met the pride of Kerala, Samyuktha and Biju Menon. A beautiful moment during the election campaign.” The visit shows her active engagement with prominent personalities from various cultural spheres as part of her campaign outreach. This visit to Biju Menon’s residence is just one of many stops Padmaja has made to connect with key figures in Kerala’s entertainment and cultural circles, aiming to garner support ahead of the upcoming elections.