A medical officer with the State Health Department has moved the Kerala High Court following the deaths of a newborn and the mother after a home delivery in Thrissur. The petition has been filed by Dr K Prathibha, a native of Malappuram, who alleged that authorities - departments of health and local self-government - have failed to take effective steps to curb home deliveries or to raise adequate public awareness of their risks. The court is likely to consider the plea on Monday.

Muhseena (37) delivered her eighth child at home in Edakkazhiyoor near Chavakkad on January 9, as informed by her husband, Ibrahim, to health officials. The infant died the following day, while Muhseena succumbed on March 19 at Thrissur Medical College Hospital after developing sepsis that led to multiple organ failure.

Muhseena had eight pregnancies, with four surviving children. A three-year-old daughter died last year due to a reported heart condition. One pregnancy ended in abortion and another in stillbirth. Ibrahim, a food delivery agent who also practises acupuncture, is alleged to have prevented her from seeking hospital care. Health officials said he did not allow them to enter the house or interact with Muhseena after the newborn’s death. Her family has also alleged that she faced domestic abuse and was isolated from them after marriage, and that Ibrahim initially resisted hospitalisation even as her condition worsened.

Following her death, the Chavakkad police registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) based on a complaint from her relatives. However, the police later arrested Ibrahim under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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In her petition, Dr Prathibha pointed out that Muhseena had previously undergone home deliveries as well. Stressing the serious risks such practices pose to both mother and child, she had earlier approached the government seeking stricter measures. Subsequently, the Local Self-Government Department issued a circular to conduct awareness programmes discouraging home births.

Dr Prathibha had earlier filed a petition at the High Court seeking firm guidelines to prevent home deliveries. The Edakkazhiyoor incident has now been submitted as an additional plea in the case.