Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) struck early to put Gujarat Titans under pressure, restricting the flow of runs in the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB's decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends as their bowlers removed Gujarat's two biggest batting threats — skipper Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan — within the first three overs of the innings.

Gill was the first to depart after he mistimed a shot high into the air, with RCB captain Rajat Patidar completing a comfortable catch. The Gujarat skipper managed just 10 runs before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

Sai Sudharsan survived an early scare when a review overturned his dismissal, but his stay at the crease was short-lived. Attempting a pull shot, he got a bottom edge and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma did well to cover ground and complete the catch. Sudharsan was dismissed for 12, giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar his first wicket of the evening.

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With both openers back in the pavilion, Gujarat found scoring difficult. The Titans crawled to 45/2 at the end of the powerplay as RCB's bowlers maintained a tight grip on proceedings.

The pressure continued to mount when Rasikh Salam struck to remove Nishant Sandhu for 20, further denting Gujarat's hopes of building momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar (L) tosses the coin alongside his Gujarat Titans' counterpart Shubman Gill. Photo: AFP

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At the halfway stage of the innings, Gujarat were struggling at 65/3

The final is a repeat of the first qualifier in which the defending champions thrashed GT by 92 runs to book their place in the final.

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RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact subs- Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

GT playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Impact subs- Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

High-stakes final for both sides

GT are featuring in their third IPL final in four seasons since making their debut in 2022 and are chasing a second title. They have won the title in the debut season, but have lost to CSK in 2023.

The Titans have enjoyed a strong record at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, winning five of their seven matches, including a four-wicket victory over RCB during the league stage. After losing to RCB in the qualifier, they have defeated Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier by seven wickets to book their place in the final.

The biggest strength for Gujarat throughout the tournament was their opening pair of captain Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who have been among the most prolific batters of the tournament. Gill has amassed 722 runs this season, while Sudharsan has scored 710. Former England captain Jos Buttler has also made a significant contribution with 507 runs.

However, Gujarat's middle order has struggled for consistency and could come under pressure if the top order fails to provide a strong platform.

Their bowling attack, led by Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada with 28 wickets, will be crucial. With the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna in their ranks, GT possess the firepower to challenge RCB's formidable batting lineup.

RCB, meanwhile, have looked every bit the defending champions with both their batting and bowling units firing in tandem. Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar have been in excellent form, while Bengaluru have emerged as one of the most explosive batting sides of the season, regularly breaching the 200-run mark.

Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has also been effective, particularly in the powerplay, where they have consistently put opposition batters under pressure.