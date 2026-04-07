Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar met Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, marking a dream-come-true moment for the veteran filmmaker. Karan shared a photo featuring the trio, joking that the picture would be featured in his will.

Meryl and Anne are in Tokyo to promote the film ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’. Karan, on Instagram, also mentioned that he is ‘obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep’ in the caption section, which he tagged as a confession.

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“This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting and portraying characters across cinema,” Karan wrote.

He mentioned that he has seen ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ over 40 times. “I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites, and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER and them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me.”

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The Indian filmmaker said his knees were rattling upon meeting Streep. “I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING! They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all,” he concluded.

The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ first released in 2006. The film was based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt and revolved around an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor.

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The second installment of the film follows the aspiring journalist Andy’s return to Runway as her editor navigates a new media landscape and Runway's position within it. 20th Century Studios will release ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in cinemas on May 1.