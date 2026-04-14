‘Vaazha 2’, the film currently making waves in Malayalam cinema, is now gearing up for its highly anticipated sequel. On Monday, the makers announced that the franchise is about to get bigger and bolder. Writer Vipin Das recently shared an exciting update, revealing that the story of 'Vaazha' is about to evolve. He teased fans with a cryptic post saying, "Vaazha grows. See you all tomorrow."

Along with the message, Vipin posted an image of three fingers, which has sparked intense speculation that the third installment is on the horizon. Theories have already begun circulating about the direction of the next chapter. Many are wondering what theme the third part will explore, following the patterns of the first two films. The first Vaazha delved into the father-son relationship, while the second focused on sibling dynamics.

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So, what could the third installment explore? Fans are eagerly guessing. Some suggest it may focus on female-led narratives, while others believe it could shift to the responsibilities and challenges of middle-aged life. The makers plan to release the major update on Tuesday. Only time will tell what’s in store for Vaazha 3, but one thing is clear: the excitement around this franchise is growing.