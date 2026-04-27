There’s a kind of nostalgia that washes over you when watching director Deepti Sanjeev Sivan’s Malayalam children’s film ‘Achappa’s Album’. Backed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film, some of which was shot in MP Shashi Tharoor’s ancestral home in Palakkad, invites viewers into a world of warmth and memories through the eyes of a young boy who uncovers a long-forgotten family album.

For those who grew up in the 1980s and 90s, before photos went digital, albums were far more than just collections of pictures. They were windows to the past, connecting generations and holding memories that could stir up a flood of emotions with just a single glance. 'Achappa’s Album', starring Mohan Agashe, Anjana Appukuttan, Aadinath Kothare, Priyanka Nair and Sidhanshu, taps into that nostalgia as Rishi, the protagonist of the movie, discovers a unique family album at home.

The film also explores concepts of time-travel, weaving together two distinct timelines with equal dose of humour and heart. Sidhanshu, who plays Rishi (or Appu, as his family calls him), shared with Onmanorama how challenging it was to portray a character who exists across two different time periods.

I’ve just had the pleasure of watching "Achappa’s Album," a rare gem that manages to be both a whimsical time-travel adventure and a deeply moving exploration of the bonds that define us.



The story follows a mischievous 14-year-old boy who, after one prank too many, is given a… pic.twitter.com/tCUvxXZxGf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 27, 2026

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“It was difficult to capture the mannerisms of two different characters from two different eras,” he said. “Portraying the older timeline was especially tricky, but my mother (Deepti Sivan’s) guidance was invaluable. There were times when I struggled to get into the mindset of an ‘80s kid. I even broke down in front of Priyanka Nair, who played my mother in the film. But I’m grateful I could bring the character to life as needed.”

This is Sidhanshu’s third film, following 'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki', directed by his father, Sanjeev Sivan, who is the brother of celebrated cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

Deepti recalls how the idea for 'Achappa’s Album' came about. During a casual conversation with writer Anirban Bhattacharya at her home, she jokingly mentioned how she might one day turn her experience of raising three boys into a story. Anirban responded by promising to come up with something based on that idea. “We waited, and soon enough, Anirban came back with the script for 'Achappa’s Album',” Deepti said.

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Initially, her husband Sanjeev was going to direct the film, but Deepti felt a deep connection to the story and knew she had to be the one to bring it to life. “Sanjeev was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to take the lead,” she said.

This is Deepti’s second directorial venture, following her documentary 'Decoding Sankar'. But directing 'Achappa’s Album' brought its own challenges.

“I had to be much stricter than usual, especially with my son, who was playing the lead role,” Deepti said. “I pushed him hard because I wanted the best from him.”

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Although 'Achappa’s Album' was originally intended to be made in English, Deepthi chose to make it in Malayalam, a decision that paid off. The film perfectly captures the essence of nostalgia, making it a deeply relatable experience for audiences. The title of the film also underwent a change during production, from 'Grampa’s Album' to 'Achappa’s Album', reflecting the Northern Kerala dialect’s affectionate term for grandfather. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of Marathi actors Mohan Agashe and Aadinath Kothare.

The preview of the movie was recently held in Kochi in the presence of the film cast and crew, NFDC officials and the media.