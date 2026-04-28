Tamil heartthrob Vikram, who turned 60 this year, recently went viral for a video showcasing his remarkable energy and style. The video quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of humorous reaction reels that paired Vikram's energetic steps with creative spins. The latest of these, shared by the Kerala Police, has taken the internet by storm, racking up nearly 6 million views within just two days.

Actor Gibin Gopinath, known for his roles in films such as 'Dies Irae' and 'Kalamkaval', features in the viral clip. The video was created as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drug abuse. Notably, Gibin is also a real-life police officer, and has been making a name for himself in various roles in the Malayalam film industry.

“The social media team of Kerala Police is managed by my colleagues Arun and Nidheesh. I often join them when I get the chance and take part in the reels they create. A few days ago, I had some free time, so I suggested we meet up and shoot something. We brainstormed ideas at Kanakakkunnu, and since Vikram's reaction videos were trending, we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to create something along those lines. There wasn’t much planning involved; the reactions and spots in the video were all spontaneous,” Gibin said

What surprised the team most was when Vikram himself shared their reel. “We were over the moon when Vikram reposted the video. I think it's because, while the reel was funny, it also carried an important message about drug abuse,” Gibin said. “There were several reaction videos circulating, but ours was the first to convey humour with a purpose," he added.

Neither Gibin nor the Kerala Police team anticipated the overwhelming response their video would receive. “Just 15 minutes after posting, the video hit 1 million views. By then, we knew it was really going to take off,” he said. Last seen in ‘Mohiniyattam’, Gibin is currently filming the Tamil movie ‘Arasan’, directed by Vetrimaaran.

The Kerala Police’s social media team has been creating engaging and viral content since 2018. What began as a flagship initiative under Manoj Abraham is now being successfully continued by Ankit Ashokan.