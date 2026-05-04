Two years ago, when Vijay shocked the industry with his decision to step away from films and launch his own political party, his fans in Kerala rallied behind him, not because of his political ideology, but because it was the only way to stay close to their beloved icon. For the thousands of his fans who belonged to various associations in the state, including the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Kerala, every Vijay film had been nothing short of a celebration. His decision to quit films would mean an end to those celebrations.

“Every film was special to us. For us, it was a celebration equivalent to Onam or any other festivities in the state. His decision had left many of us dejected,” said Ananthu, who is the district secretary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Kollam.

But over the years, the sentiment soon turned towards a love for Thalapathy’s ideology, which was quite populist, just like his films in the latter years. The same qualities they loved in his films, his commitment to the people, his passion for change, were now part of his political journey.

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“He had a vision for Tamil Nadu that was different from everyone else’s. We saw how hard he worked for years, how he had a plan, and how much he cared. This wasn’t just about his fame; it was about what he wanted to do for the people. And that’s what got us involved to support his political ideology,” said Ananthu. The Kollam unit celebrated Thalapathy’s win by holding a road rally across the town on Monday.

Amar Raj, a passionate member of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Pathanamthitta, could hardly contain his excitement as he recounted the heartwarming moments from a small get-together organised to celebrate the victory of their beloved icon, Vijay. The gathering, held outside the Dhanya-Remya theatre, was a humble yet emotional occasion.

One of the most touching moments came when a young woman, holding her baby, showed up. She said she was moved by Vijay’s success and wanted to become an active member of their association. For Amar, this was a reminder of how deeply Vijay’s success resonated with people from all walks of life.

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While celebrating the victory, Amar mentioned that their work doesn't stop there. They plan to continue with their welfare programs, but also to expand their activities on the ground, hoping to build a strong foundation for the party’s future in Kerala.

“We believe TVK will become a major force in South India,” Amar said with confidence. “Though we hoped for 25 sure seats, never in our wildest dreams did we expect to cross 100. This is just the beginning of something much bigger.”

Fans in Kerala are already looking ahead, expecting Vijay to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “Think about everything he’s been through,” said Amar. “They tried to stop his film ‘Jananayakan’ from releasing, but now we’re even more excited. We can’t wait to see the title ‘Tamil Nadu Muthalamaichar’ in the opening credits of the movie. It would mean everything to us.”