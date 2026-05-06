Thrissur: Actor Santhosh K Nair, who died following a road accident, was laid to rest in Thrissur on Wednesday. The funeral was held at the Paramekkavu Shanti Ghat after the public paid their last respects at his residence in Guruvayur.

A large number of people, including prominent figures from the film, cultural and political spheres, reached his home to pay homage to the late actor.

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The accident occurred in the early hours on Tuesday at Enathu in Pathanamthitta, when the car in which Santhosh was travelling collided with a truck. While undergoing treatment, he suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to his death.

The mortal remains were brought to his Guruvayur residence early in the morning and kept for public viewing till 1 pm, allowing friends, colleagues and admirers to offer their final respects.

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Santhosh K. Nair had also served as the national president of the All India Nidhi Foundation and was active in public life alongside his film career.

He made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film 'Ithu Njangalude Katha'. His most recent appearance was in 'Mohiniyattam', which is currently running in theatres. Known for his versatility, he left a lasting impression on Malayalam audiences through a wide range of roles spanning villain, hero, supporting and comedy characters.