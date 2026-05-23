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Actor and AMMA vice president Lakshmipriya has revealed that she was the one who filed a police complaint against actor Ansiba Hassan earlier this year, clarifying that the issue was personal and unrelated to the ongoing controversy within the organisation.

During her recent interaction with the media, Ansiba had alleged that a false police complaint was filed against her by a woman member of AMMA’s executive committee, claiming domestic violence over a message sent by the actor. Ansiba said she was questioned by the police in connection with the complaint and was later let off after giving a written statement expressing regret over the message.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Lakshmipriya said the complaint was filed in January after several unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter privately with Ansiba.

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“The complaint was filed in January. It was a very personal matter between me and Ansiba”, Lakshmipriya said. “I did not want to speak about it publicly because it had nothing to do with AMMA”.

“I had asked her many times to come and sort out the issue privately before I went to the police. I kept trying to resolve it through conversation, but it did not happen”, she said.

Lakshmipriya added that the issue was later settled and clarified that no case had ultimately been registered.

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The actor also questioned the timing of Ansiba’s public remarks, pointing out that the controversy surfaced soon after the release of ‘Drishyam 3’, the latest instalment in the popular franchise in which Ansiba appears alongside Mohanlal.

“Maybe she felt speaking about the issue now would bring more attention because the film is doing well. I feel that is unfortunate”, Lakshmipriya said.

She maintained that several misunderstandings had been blown out of proportion and interpreted incorrectly in recent days.

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Disclaimer:

The image/photograph used in this report was not created by Malayala Manorama or any of its affiliates. It has been sourced from Instagram/ Facebook, where it is publicly accessible. The image is used under fair dealing provisions for the purposes of review and reporting on current affairs.

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