The ongoing tensions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have taken another serious turn, with actor Ansiba Hassan filing a complaint before the Chief Minister in connection with the case registered against her following a complaint by AMMA vice president Lakshmipriya.

In her complaint, Ansiba has levelled allegations against Lakshmipriya, saying that she conspired with AMMA president Shwetha Menon and Sub Inspector Reshma of the Thripunithura Vanitha Police Station in what she describes as an unlawful and distressing ordeal at the police station.

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According to Ansiba, she was detained at the station for more than three hours and subjected to 'unnecessary interrogation, harassment and mental agony' based on what she termed a 'false and maliciously fabricated complaint'.

The actor has also raised concerns over the lack of support she allegedly received from the organisation despite holding the position of AMMA’s joint secretary at the time.

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The latest development comes amid widening friction within the organisation after Ansiba publicly accused executive committee member Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya of harassment, allegations that further intensified the internal dispute within AMMA.

Meanwhile, the AMMA executive committee has now agreed to hear Ansiba following the complaints she raised against members of the organisation. According to the actor, the committee reached out to her via email on Wednesday regarding a hearing into both her resignation and the allegations she has made.

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Ansiba, in her response to the association, said she was prepared to attend the meeting and cooperate with the proceedings. However, she also made it clear that her participation would be subject to certain conditions aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency and justice during the hearing process.