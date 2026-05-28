At least seven people, including women and children, were injured after a cone-shaped skyride collapsed at the Happyland Water Theme & Amusement Park in Vembayam on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 pm, prompting police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Venjaramoodu to rush to the spot and coordinate rescue operations.

Officials said those injured sustained minor injuries and fractures. The victims were initially taken to nearby hospitals, including the Gokulam Medical College Hospital in Venjaramoodu, while those with more serious injuries were later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

“According to preliminary information from park authorities, the ride's central support stand collapsed, bringing down the entire structure. The ride had already slowed as its cycle neared completion when the incident occurred, which may have helped avert a larger tragedy,” said Fire officials.

Local residents, however, alleged that the amusement park had long ignored safety concerns. Manickal panchayat member Irshad said several complaints had been raised earlier regarding inadequate safety checks, but no effective action was taken. He alleged that the ride involved in the accident was old and poorly maintained. The ride, which can accommodate around 17 people, reportedly had at least 12 passengers on board at the time of the collapse. One person suffered a leg fracture, he said.

The skyride that collapsed at the amusement park in Thiruvananthapuram. Photos: Special Arrangement.

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Irshad also alleged that the park lacked an ambulance service and that the injured had to be transported in other available vehicles on the premises. “Even after the incident, the park was not completely shut down. Some rides continued functioning until local people intervened and demanded they be stopped,” he said.

He also said the park witnessed heavy footfall due to the holiday season and the reopening of schools next week, alleging that authorities allowed more visitors than the permitted capacity.

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Former panchayat member Ani confirmed that the park was crowded on Thursday. According to him, a welded joint at the centre of the structure broke, causing the ride to collapse. He added that the amusement park was operational since 2000.