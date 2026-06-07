Salim Kumar was one of the few stars in Malayalam cinema whose name often sparked as much curiosity as his performances. It was a name that often invited curiosity. Salim Kumar was born into a Hindu family, yet his first name was unmistakably Muslim. Over the years, the actor would frequently speak about the unusual combination, tracing it back to a period in Kerala's history when social reform movements sought to challenge caste and religious divisions.



The story begins in the coastal belt of North Paravur, Cherai and Kodungallur, where the ideas of social reformer Sahodaran Ayyappan found eager followers among a generation of young people. Inspired by his vision of a society free from caste barriers, many families deliberately chose names that transcended traditional identities. Children were given names such as Salim, Naushad and Jameela, not because of religious affiliation, but because their parents wanted them to grow up without the burden of caste labels.

Salim Kumar was one such child.

When he was admitted to Chittattupuzha Lower Primary School, however, the headmaster reportedly objected that 'Salim' sounded like a Muslim name. To resolve the issue, he insisted that 'Kumar' be added. What emerged was a name that carried two traditions within it, reflecting the social ideals that had inspired his parents' generation.

Decades later, that same spirit of crossing boundaries would find expression in one of the actor's most cherished friendships.

Among the many relationships Salim Kumar formed in Malayalam cinema, few were as enduring as his bond with Cochin Haneefa. Together, they became one of the industry's most loved comic pairings, appearing in films that continue to delight audiences years after their release. Off screen too, their friendship ran deep.

Years ago, during an appearance on a television programme, Salim Kumar shared a memory of Haneefa that revealed not the actor audiences knew, but the man his friends remembered.

The incident unfolded during the shooting of 'CID Moosa', a film now regarded as a Malayalam comedy classic. Salim Kumar, Harisree Ashokan and Haneefa were filming a comic sequence when Haneefa quietly pulled Salim aside.

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He told him he was going through a difficult time.

When Salim Kumar asked what was wrong, Haneefa simply said he would explain later. The shoot continued. The actors performed the scene. Laughter echoed across the set.

Only after filming wrapped did Haneefa reveal the truth. His mother had died.

"I didn't want to tell any of you earlier. This was a comedy scene, wasn't it?" Salim Kumar remembered him saying.

The revelation stunned everyone present. For Salim Kumar, it was a glimpse into the extraordinary professionalism of a performer who had chosen to complete a comedy scene while carrying the weight of personal grief.

But it was what happened afterwards that stayed with him for years.

Salim Kumar attended the funeral and joined those carrying the bier to the mosque. Watching others prepare for prayers, he followed along, performing wudu before walking towards the prayer area.

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Then he noticed Haneefa gesturing frantically at him.

Even as he stood mourning his mother, Haneefa had spotted his friend and realised he was about to unknowingly participate in rituals that were not part of his faith. He immediately signalled for him to step outside.

The memory always made Salim Kumar laugh. Not because of the misunderstanding, but because of what it revealed. Here was a man standing beside his mother's body, consumed by grief, yet still concerned about whether his friend might find himself in an awkward situation.

In many ways, it was a small moment. No cameras recorded it. No audience witnessed it. Yet it captured something profound about the friendship between the two actors.

Perhaps that is why the story feels especially poignant today.

The child who grew up with a name born out of a social movement that rejected divisions would spend his life building friendships that paid little attention to such boundaries. Salim Kumar and Cochin Haneefa came from different faiths, different backgrounds and different life experiences. Yet in the memory Salim Kumar chose to preserve, none of those differences mattered.

What remained was affection, concern and an enduring sense of companionship.

Cochin Haneefa, Salim Kumar. Photo: Manorama

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For Salim Kumar, Cochin Haneefa never truly died. He once admitted that he could never bring himself to see his friend's body after his death because he did not want that image to replace the one he carried in his heart.

Instead, Haneefa remained frozen in memory, making him laugh as he always had.

It is fitting, perhaps, that one of the most memorable stories Salim Kumar told about his friend was not about cinema at all. It was about kindness. And in remembering Haneefa, he ended up revealing something about himself too.