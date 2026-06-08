Just four years after winning his first National Award in 2011 for ‘Adaminte Makan Abu,’ actor Salim Kumar boldly stepped behind the camera to make his directorial debut. Known for his razor-sharp wit and one-liners that had audiences roaring with laughter, it was surprising that his directorial debut would be a profoundly moving, heartrending tale. But that was quintessentially Salim Kumar, a deeply humane individual who sought to understand society and was never afraid to speak from the heart.

His first film, ‘Compartment,’ which was released in 2015, focused on a group of differently-abled children whose lives revolved around their school and the guardians who cared for them. The film reflected his compassion and desire to create awareness about the challenges faced by such children.

Varghese, the father of Baby Angel, who played a pivotal role in the film, recalled that the actor was drawn to the subject because of his association with a differently-abled child from his village.

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“Salim sir told us that he wrote the story with that child in mind. He kept the script with him for over a year because he was searching for young children who could authentically portray such characters. It was inspiring that a celebrated actor chose to make his directorial debut with a film aimed at creating awareness about the lives of differently abled children,” Varghese said.

Baby Angel, who portrayed Anegha in the film, along with Master Arun (Rappayi), paid tribute to Salim Kumar by laying a wreath on his mortal remains when they arrived at the Paravur Town Hall on Sunday to pay their respects.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Baby Angel said she cherished her memories of the actor and was grateful for the opportunity he gave her to enter the film industry. “I love all his movies. I am sad that he has left us,” she said.

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Angel had particularly impressed Salim Kumar by reciting dialogues from his films and naming many of the movies in which he had acted. “When Sir introduced himself, the first thing he asked was whether she knew who he was. She immediately began reciting his famous dialogues and naming his films. He gently patted her on the shoulder and told her she was a beautiful and intelligent girl and the perfect choice to play Anegha. He even informed her school teacher that he would be contacting her,” Angel’s mother recalled. The call came after two days.

Salim Kumar had visited several schools in search of the right cast for the film, which is how children like Angel, Arun, and Vishnu were selected. The film also featured a strong supporting cast, including Anjali Nair, Salim Kumar, Kochu Preman, Kalabhavan Shajon, Nilambur Ayesha, and Suresh Gopi.

Despite its compelling storyline, sincere performances, and effective blend of humour and poignancy, ‘Compartment’ failed to make a significant impact at the box office. “The film deserved much more appreciation. Salim sir was disappointed that his dream project did not receive the recognition it deserved. It was released in February, during the peak school examination season. We also believe certain political factors prevented the film from receiving wider recognition,” Varghese said.

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However, Salim Kumar’s second directorial venture, 'Karutha Joothan,' went on to earn critical acclaim and won an award for Best Story in 2017, reaffirming his talent as a filmmaker. The actor, who entertained audiences in his over three-decade old character in front of the camera, left a lasting impression on anyone who met him and the children who worked in his film, were no exception.