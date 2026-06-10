Among the many memories Tharun Moorthy carries from 'Thudarum', one stands out. During the filming of a scene, he asked Bharathiraja if he could mirror Mohanlal's signature bend, a trait instantly recognisable to generations of fans. Curious, Bharathiraja asked Mohanlal to show him exactly what he meant. Once Mohanlal demonstrated it, the veteran filmmaker incorporated it into the shot. As the two men walked away from the camera together, both carrying that familiar bend, Tharun witnessed a moment that would stay with him long after filming ended.

Years of achievement separated neither of them in that moment. They looked less like icons of two film industries and more like two artistes enjoying each other's company.

For Tharun, that memory has become even more precious following the death of Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84. The celebrated filmmaker's final screen appearance was in 'Thudarum', where he played Stunt Master Palani Swamy, the mentor and father figure to Mohanlal's character, Benz alias Shanmugham.

"During the writing stages of 'Thudarum' itself, I wanted Bharathiraja sir to play the role. Even before meeting him, I had cast him in my mind," Tharun told Onmanorama.



The filmmaker's conviction was so strong that Bharathiraja's photographs were already being used during the shoot long before the veteran director was formally approached. Nearly 50 days later, the team finally narrated the story to him.

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Tharun got his wish. But what ultimately convinced Bharathiraja to say yes was not the role itself. "It wasn't that 'Thudarum' was my movie that excited him. It was Mohanlal sir," Tharun recalls. "He told me he agreed to do the film so that he could share screen space with Mohanlal, talk to him and hold hands with him."

The admiration, however, flowed both ways.

According to Tharun, Bharathiraja would often remark that it was his good fortune to act alongside Mohanlal. Mohanlal's response was always the opposite.

"He would say it was his luck. Mohanlal sir would say it was indeed his luck," says Tharun.

Mohanlal with Bharathiraja in 'Thudarum'. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/SonyMusicSouth

By the time 'Thudarum' went on floors, Bharathiraja was already dealing with health challenges. The physical strain was evident. He had memory issues and had to manage multiple medications. Yet, Tharun says, he remained deeply committed to the work and never allowed his condition to become a burden on the production.

That commitment extended to the dubbing process as well. For Tharun, replacing Bharathiraja's voice was never an option. The filmmaker's distinctive voice, he felt, was inseparable from the character.

"I wanted him to dub because he has a registered voice. I didn't think someone else dubbing for him would make the character complete." The task was not easy. Even listening to and repeating the dialogues had become challenging. So Tharun sat beside him during dubbing sessions, whispering each line into his ear. Bharathiraja would then repeat the dialogue in his own voice.

It was a painstaking process, but one that ensured Palani Swamy remained authentically Bharathiraja.

The role itself carried an emotional weight that extended beyond the film. In 'Thudarum', Palani Swamy gifts his prized car to his student Benz, despite it being his most valuable possession.

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After dubbing was completed, Bharathiraja asked Tharun to narrate the full story once again. When the director explained the significance of the relationship between master and student, Bharathiraja was moved. "He got very emotional and said he could personally connect with it," Tharun recalls.

The veteran filmmaker also shared a thought that stayed with the younger director long after the conversation ended. "He told me the film conveys the idea that if you are a hero once, you will be a zero next, and if you are a zero, you will be a hero next. The ultimate goal is to be human." For Tharun, those words carried the weight of a lifetime spent in cinema.

According to Tharun, Bharathiraja would often remark that it was his good fortune to act alongside Mohanlal. Photo: YouTube/SonyMusicSouth

As a filmmaker, Bharathiraja transformed Tamil cinema through stories rooted in ordinary lives. As an actor in 'Thudarum', he brought that same groundedness to Palani Swamy, a character whose influence lingers long after he leaves the screen.

Looking back, Tharun says there were many actors who could have played the role. But to portray a mentor capable of shaping a man like Benz, he wanted someone whose presence alone could communicate wisdom, humility and experience.

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That, he felt, was something only Bharathiraja could bring.

And so, in his final screen appearance, the veteran filmmaker played a teacher. Fittingly, one of the last lessons he left behind was not about cinema, stardom or success, but about remaining human through it all.