Human-wildlife conflict is perhaps one of the earliest chapters in humanity’s long survival story. 'Lurk' explores why clashes between humans and wildlife continue to remain relevant even in the modern age. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the makers have unveiled its promo song.

Having already attracted attention at several film festivals across the country, 'Lurk' has generated curiosity among audiences with its intriguing title. Written and directed by MA Nishad, the film is presented by R. Harikumar under the banner of Kerala Talkies.

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The promo song, 'Eyes on the Prey,' has been released ahead of the film’s July release. The song’s visuals have been created entirely using AI technology. The track is rendered by Jassie Gift, with lyrics penned by screenwriter Jubin Jacob and music composed by Prakash Alex. The remaining songs in the film have been written by noted lyricist Manu Manjith, while Mineesh Thampan has also contributed to the film’s music. The soundtrack is presented by Manorama Music.

Scheduled for release in July, Lurk has already earned recognition at several prestigious film festivals. MA Nishad won the Best Actor award at film festivals in Ceylon and Karnataka, while veteran actor TG Ravi received the Best Supporting Actor award at the Madhya Pradesh Vindhya Film Festival. Additionally, Vipin Mannur and Ganesh Marar were honoured with awards for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing, respectively. Anumol’s portrayal of Lakshmi has also received widespread appreciation at numerous festivals.

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At its core, Lurk poses a thought-provoking question: Who is mankind’s real enemy? MA Nishad also plays a pivotal role in the film, which features an ensemble cast including Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Prashant Alexander, TG Ravi, Anumol, Manju Pillai, Saritha Kuku, Jafar Idukki, Sudheer Karamana, Prashant Murali, Biju Sopanam, Sohan Seenulal, Saji Soman, Vijay Menon, Kumar Sunil, Vinod Kedamangalam, Reju Shivadas, Biju Kasim, Firos Abdullah, Sminu Cijo, Muthumani, Bindu Pradeep, Ramya Panicker, Neetha Manoj and Sheeja Vakkapady.

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Jubin Jacob. Cinematography is by Rajeesh Raman, while editing has been handled by Vipin Mannur. Makeup is by Saji Kattakada, costume design by Irshad Cherukunnu, and art direction by Tyagu Thavanoor. Prakash Alex has composed the background score. Jubin Raj serves as the sound engineer, with sound mixing by Ganesh Marar. S. Murugan is the production controller, while AS Dinesh and Manu Shivan are the film’s PROs. Lurk will be released in theatres across Kerala by Man Media.