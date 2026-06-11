Malappuram: For Muhammed Jaseel, a native of Changaramkulam in Kerala's Malappuram, Wednesday evening began like any other working day in London. But within moments, the young restaurant manager found himself at the centre of a dramatic rescue that would capture hearts across continents.

Displaying remarkable courage and presence of mind, Jaseel sprang into action to save a three-year-old girl who was seen hanging precariously from a second-floor window of a building in Ilford, East London.

As videos and reports of the daring rescue spread across social media, congratulations and words of admiration poured in from Malayalis around the world, transforming the expatriate Keralite into an overnight hero.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm UK time on Wednesday near High Road in Ilford. The three-year-old girl had reportedly slipped through a second-floor window and was left clinging to the edge of the building, while horrified onlookers gathered below.

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Recalling the tense moments, Jaseel told Onmanorama that he was preparing to leave his apartment for work when he heard a loud commotion from a nearby building. "I looked out through my window after hearing people shouting. That's when I saw the little girl hanging from the side of the window. She was in grave danger. Many people had gathered below, and some were recording the scene on their phones," he said.

The building was several blocks away from his flat, but Jaseel did not hesitate. Realising that every second mattered, he rushed towards the spot, moving across connecting sunshades and adjacent structures instead of taking the longer route through the street.

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"When I reached below the building, a police officer was standing ready to catch the child if she fell. But I felt it would be difficult for him to manage the impact alone. So I positioned myself beside him and prepared for the worst," Jaseel recalled.

Moments later, the girl lost her grip and plunged from the window. "She suddenly fell. I managed to catch her and secure her on my shoulder. It all happened within seconds," he added.

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The child escaped what could have been a fatal fall, thanks to the quick intervention of Jaseel and the police officer. Witnesses reportedly applauded the rescue, while videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media platforms.

According to Jaseel, the child had been playing inside the apartment when she accidentally slipped out through the window. "I believe I was destined to save that girl. It was my duty as a human being. Many people, including officers from the London police, congratulated me afterwards. I am simply happy that I was able to intervene at the right time," he said.

Jaseel is the son of Sulaiman Manthadam, a former grama panchayat president of Alankode. He has been working in London for the past eight years and is currently employed as a restaurant manager in Ilford. His wife had been living with him in London for the past few months, but recently returned to Kerala as the couple is expecting their child.

Back home in Kerala, news of Jaseel's bravery has become a matter of pride for relatives, friends and residents of Changaramkulam. Across social media, Malayalis from around the world have hailed his courage, describing his timely action as a shining example of humanity transcending borders.