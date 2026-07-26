Kasaragod: The mother of 19-year-old Aija, who died by suicide on June 3, has alleged that the mental distress caused by the cancellation of the NEET examination contributed to her death.

Seeking justice for her daughter, Radhika, a resident of Kadambari House at Karakunnu near Keekkanam in Pallikkara panchayat, has submitted to the police messages sent by Aija in which the teenager said she was unable to cope with the prospect of preparing for the examination all over again.

According to Radhika, Aija returned home elated after writing the NEET examination, confident that she had performed well. However, the cancellation of the test came as a severe setback. She returned to her entrance coaching centre on May 29 to prepare for the re-examination.

Aija attempted suicide at the coaching centre hostel on June 2 and died the following day. Aija had scored over

ADVERTISEMENT

80% in her Plus Two examination after studying at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Periye, in Kasaragod. Her mother, Radhika, runs a tailoring shop. She is also survived by her father, Mahesh.