Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has shared an emotional note thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for standing by his family following the death of veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, saying the gesture is something he will remain grateful for all his life.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, the actor reflected on the Chief Minister's personal visit to the family's Chennai residence after Bhagyaraj's death on June 27 and the decision to accord the veteran full state honours at his funeral. Shanthnu said no words could adequately express his gratitude for the compassion and humility Vijay showed during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

The actor also recalled a deeply personal memory, saying it was "Vijay Anna" who had presented the thali at his wedding, making him a part of one of the happiest milestones in his life. That same person, he wrote, stood beside the family during its greatest loss.

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"Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, how can I ever express my gratitude to you in words? It is a gratitude that will remain with me for as long as I live. You presented the thali at my wedding and blessed one of the happiest days of my life. I have never been able to thank you enough for that. And now, on the saddest day of my life, after my father's passing, you came to console us. Setting aside the stature of your office, you sat on the floor beside my mother and comforted her with such humility. It deeply moved me.

"Receiving official state honours, even in death, is a Himalayan honour for an artist. I will remain grateful until my last breath for the dignity and respect you bestowed upon my father. What more can I say now? Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Vijay Anna," Shanthnu wrote.

K. Bhagyaraj died of a heart attack on June 27. Soon after learning of his passing, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited the family's residence in Chennai to offer his condolences to Bhagyaraj's wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and son Shanthnu.

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The veteran filmmaker's funeral was attended by several leading names from the worlds of cinema and politics. Among those who paid their last respects were DMK president M K Stalin, actors Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Sivakumar.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, Bhagyaraj was accorded full state honours during his final journey. His mortal remains were carried in a specially decorated vehicle that also displayed his portrait and the writing pad he was known to keep by his side. Thousands of admirers gathered along the funeral procession route to bid farewell to one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated writers and directors.

Actor-director Parthiban, one of Bhagyaraj's protégés, and actor Sarath Kumar shouldered the veteran's mortal remains. The last rites were held at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu ministers N. Anand and Rajmohan.