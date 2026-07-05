There is a moment in Varsha Vasudev's 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' when Madhavan Maashu quietly reaches for Leela's hand as they navigate the crowded streets of Varanasi. It is a fleeting gesture, but one that captures the essence of the film. There is no grand declaration of love, only an unspoken understanding between two people who have known loneliness for far too long. It is also the moment that reveals a side of Indrans Malayalam audiences have rarely seen before.

As Madhavan Maashu, a retired schoolteacher and widower visiting his daughter in Varanasi, Indrans sheds the eccentricities and larger-than-life personas that have defined many of his memorable performances. Instead, he embraces restraint. Dressed in a simple shirt and mundu, Madhavan is a man who expresses affection through quiet acts of kindness. When he meets Leela, a Tamil woman played by Madhoo after she gets separated from her tour group, their chance encounter blossoms into one of the most endearing relationships Malayalam cinema has seen in recent times.

Much of the film rests on conversations between the two characters, making their chemistry its emotional heartbeat. For Indrans, however, the decision to be part of the film came long before he met his co-star. It was Varsha Vasudev's narration that won him over.

"Varsha's narration was so compelling that anyone would have wanted to do the role. Even Madhoo later told me she felt exactly the same after hearing the story," Indrans tells Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor believes the film's emotional simplicity is what makes it special. Madhavan never tries to impress Leela or become her hero. Instead, he becomes her companion, her protector and, above all, someone who offers comfort without expecting anything in return. That understated approach also gave Indrans the opportunity to explore emotions audiences have seldom associated with him.

Sharing the screen with Madhoo, he says, made that journey even more rewarding.

"Madhoo stayed completely in character throughout the shoot. Everything about her, her expressions, her movements, felt so natural. It was lovely to watch," he says with a laugh.

Interestingly, Indrans admits he only began thinking about their on-screen pairing once Madhoo arrived on set. "Before she joined the shoot, I never really thought about how our pairing would work. But when she came on set, I did wonder about our combination scenes. Those worries disappeared almost immediately because she was so humble and curious. She made me feel completely at ease, and it became easy for us to find our rhythm together," he says.

For the veteran actor, the collaboration carried a personal significance too. Ever since watching Madhoo in Mani Ratnam's 'Roja', he had hoped he would one day get the opportunity to work alongside actors like her. 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' finally made that wish a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhoo, on the other hand, says she stepped into the project without giving much thought to who would play Madhavan Maashu.

"When I agreed to play Leela, I wasn't thinking about who would be cast opposite me. I trusted the character completely," she says. "It was only after signing the film that I began reading more about Indrans and his journey as an actor."

Looking back now, she believes the credit for the warmth audiences see between Madhavan and Leela belongs to the film's director as much as to its actors.

"Both of us gave ourselves completely to these characters, but they are ultimately Varsha's creation. The credit for making them feel so real belongs to her," Madhoo says.

The film's setting adds another layer to the story. Varanasi, often portrayed through its chaos and crowds, becomes a place of quiet reflection in Varsha's hands. The ghats, the narrow lanes and the river are not merely postcard images but spaces where two strangers gradually lower their emotional defences.

Indrans says filming there was unlike anything he had experienced before.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Varanasi is crowded, with countless narrow passageways. While some places are still untidy, the Ganges and its surroundings have been well maintained. It's a city unlike any other. Once you're there, you don't really feel like leaving," he says.

That sense of place lingers long after the film ends, much like the relationship at its centre. Madhavan and Leela are not searching for romance. They are simply two people who discover that companionship can arrive unexpectedly, even after life seems to have settled into solitude.