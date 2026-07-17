The countdown to Vijay's farewell film has officially begun. The first shows of 'Jana Nayagan', widely expected to be the actor's final outing before stepping into politics full-time, will begin across Kerala at 6 am on July 23. Advance bookings for the highly anticipated film will open at 6.01 pm on July 18, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the biggest ticket rushes of the year.

For millions of fans, 'Jana Nayagan' is more than just another Vijay release. It marks the end of an acting career that has spanned over three decades and produced some of Tamil cinema's biggest blockbusters. With the actor set to devote himself to his political journey after the film, audiences are preparing to give him a grand send-off in theatres, with early morning celebrations, fan shows and packed cinemas expected across the state.

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Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, 'Jana Nayagan' has already emerged as one of the most talked-about Indian films of the year. While the makers have kept much of the plot under wraps, the film's scale and the significance it holds in Vijay's career have fuelled anticipation among fans.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani and Mamitha Baiju alongside Vijay.

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In Kerala, SSR Entertainment will distribute the film across the Travancore and Malabar regions, while IMP Films will oversee the Kochi distribution. With advance bookings set to go live on Saturday evening, theatres are expected to witness a rush from fans eager to be among the first to watch Vijay's final bow on the big screen.