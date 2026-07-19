Mammootty's fourth National Film Award has sparked celebrations across the Malayalam film industry, with colleagues, admirers and fans hailing yet another milestone in the legendary actor's career. The veteran was named Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for his haunting performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan's horror drama 'Bramayugam'.

The honour, which Mammootty shared with Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion', marks the latest addition to a career that has spanned more than five decades. Unsurprisingly, one of the first and most heartfelt reactions came from his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Congratulating his father on social media, Dulquer Salmaan shared a humorous post imagining how the conversation between them would unfold after the win. Referring to Mammootty's fourth National Award, he ended the exchange with the line, "No pressure son! You do you," drawing amused reactions from fans.

The tongue-in-cheek exchange quickly won over fans, with many calling it the perfect tribute to a father whose awards have become almost routine, yet no less remarkable.

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Mohanlal was among the many actors who congratulated Mammootty, describing the award as a proud moment for Malayalam cinema.

"Heartfelt congratulations to dear Ichakka on winning the National Award for Best Actor for 'Bramayugam'. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us and a recognition that is truly well deserved," he wrote.

Kamal Haasan, who has shared a decades-long friendship with Mammootty, congratulated the actor with a message that reflected both admiration and affection.

"My dear @mammukka, congratulations on your fourth National Award. You once promised me you would overtake me in the number of National Awards. As always, you are a man of your word! Here's to many more accolades, my friend," he wrote.

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Mammootty also used the occasion to congratulate the other National Award winners. In a social media post, he thanked the team behind 'Bramayugam' and director Rahul Sadasivan for entrusting him with the unforgettable role of Kodumon Potti.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Dhanush, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, Shehnad Jalal, Rajkumar Periyasamy, Team 'Feminichi Fathima', Team 'Bhadra Kali Natakam', and all the winners of the coveted National Awards. Truly well deserved!

Thanks Team #Bramayugam and Rahul Sadasivan for entrusting me with Kodumon Potty," he wrote.

The award is Mammootty's first National honour in 27 years. He was last recognised in 1998 for portraying Dr B.R. Ambedkar in 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar'. Before that, he won the Best Actor award in 1989 for 'Mathilukal' and 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', and again in 1993 for 'Ponthan Mada' and 'Vidheyan'.

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It was a memorable day for 'Bramayugam' beyond its leading man. Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal won the National Award for Best Cinematography, adding another feather to the film's cap after it had earlier claimed three Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor for Mammootty.

Malayalam cinema also celebrated several other wins at this year's National Awards. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi was named Best Female Playback Singer for 'Angu Vaana Konilu...' from 'A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)', while Fasil Muhammed's 'Feminichi Fathima' won Best Malayalam Film. The non-feature film 'Bhadra Kali Natakam' received a Special Jury Mention.