With 'Jana Nayagan' bringing Vijay's acting career to a close, it also draws the curtain on one of Tamil cinema's most remarkable star journeys. Over three decades, Vijay evolved from a young romantic lead into one of Indian cinema's biggest box office draws, building a filmography that spans romance, family dramas, action spectacles and socially charged entertainers.

While choosing just five films from a career this expansive is no easy task, these titles capture the moments that shaped Vijay into the phenomenon audiences know today.

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Ghilli (YouTube)

There is a reason 'Ghilli' still dominates conversations whenever Vijay's best films are discussed. A remake of the Telugu hit 'Okkadu', the Dharani directorial follows Saravanavelu (Vijay), a state-level kabaddi player who rescues Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from the clutches of a ruthless local strongman, Muthupandi (Prakash Raj). What unfolds is a mix of romance, comedy, family drama and action, with Vijay carrying the film with effortless ease. Even two decades later, it remains one of the defining films of Vijay's career.

Thuppakki (JioHotstar)

A R Murugadoss stripped away much of the larger-than-life excess associated with Vijay and presented him as Jagadish, an army intelligence officer whose holiday in Mumbai is interrupted by a sleeper cell operation. The film unfolds like a tightly wound thriller, balancing sharp action with moments of humour and romance featuring Kajal Aggarwal. Sathyan's comic timing adds another layer of entertainment, while Vidyut Jammwal makes an impressive debut as the antagonist. 'Thuppakki' showed that a Vijay film could deliver mass moments without sacrificing pace or precision, and it remains one of his most rewatchable action dramas.

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Theri (Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video)

At first glance, 'Theri' is a revenge drama. But beneath the action lies the story of a father trying to give his daughter the ordinary childhood he never had. Vijay plays Joseph Kuruvilla, a bakery owner hiding a violent past, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson play pivotal roles. Young Nainika's performance as Nivi gives the film much of its emotional heart, turning what could have been a routine commercial entertainer into something far more affecting. Atlee blends sentiment, humour and action with confidence, making 'Theri' one of Vijay's most beloved family entertainers.

Master (Amazon Prime Video)

'Master' arrived at a time when audiences were uncertain whether theatres could ever feel the same again. Lokesh Kanagaraj cast Vijay as JD, an alcoholic college professor whose carefree attitude is challenged when he is sent to a juvenile correctional facility run under the shadow of Bhavani, played with chilling intensity by Vijay Sethupathi. Rather than relying solely on hero worship, the film thrives on the clash between its two leads. Their face-offs became instant fan favourites, while Anirudh Ravichander's music and score only heightened the theatrical experience.

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Leo (Netflix)

Lokesh Kanagaraj reunited with Vijay for 'Leo', casting him as Parthiban, a quiet cafe owner in Himachal Pradesh whose life is thrown into chaos after a violent incident attracts dangerous men who believe he is someone else. Alongside Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vijay anchors a film that constantly shifts between family drama and action thriller. While opinions on its second half remain divided, 'Leo' delivered some of the actor's most intense action sequences and further cemented his reputation as one of Indian cinema's biggest box office draws.