Television presenter and social media influencer Pearle Maaney has come under intense criticism on social media after sharing her views on the nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

While expressing support for the students' demand for a transparent and fair education system, Pearle also appealed for the protests to remain peaceful, saying no cause was worth the loss of a young life. Her statement, however, drew sharp criticism from a section of social media users, who accused her of taking a neutral stand and downplaying the seriousness of the issue.

"The past few days have been painful, and they have forced all of us to pause and reflect. We have witnessed the strength, unity and determination of the young people of our country," she wrote.

Referring to the clashes reported during the protests, Pearle said seeing images of injured students and police personnel had affected her deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All I could think was... please don't get hurt. Please stay safe. If your life is in danger, go back home. No cause is worth losing a life over."

Calling every student "someone's child, someone's dream and someone's entire world", Pearle said students deserve "an education system that is transparent, fair and gives every child an equal opportunity to succeed."

She also urged that the movement should not lose sight of its original purpose.

"I hope the original purpose of this movement is never overshadowed. Whenever a movement grows this large, emotions run high, different voices emerge and the conversation can become more complex. My hope is that the focus always remains on the students and the future they are asking us to build."

While reiterating that she believes in peaceful protest, Pearle said she did not support violence "no matter who it comes from."

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the criticism over her silence in the initial days of the protests, Pearle said many had urged her to speak while others questioned why she had remained quiet.

"As someone whose words can reach many people, I believe I have a responsibility to speak with care, especially during times like these."

She also said her views were based on the information available to her at present and that she would not hesitate to change her opinion if new facts emerged.

"I don't see that as weakness. I see it as growth and responsibility."

Appealing to people to think independently, Pearle urged her followers not to accept anyone's views, including hers, as the absolute truth.

"Read. Listen. Ask questions. Stay informed. Think critically. And most importantly, make up your own mind. Let 'you' be your only influencer."

Soon after the post was published, Pearle's social media accounts were flooded with criticism. Several users also alleged that she had blocked those questioning her stand. As the backlash intensified, she eventually disabled comments on her Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the online abuse, several social media influencers also criticised Pearle, accusing her of deleting posts to protect her public image. Old videos from Bigg Boss Malayalam, particularly her arguments with Ranjini Haridas, have also resurfaced online as part of the criticism.