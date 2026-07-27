Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan, which hit theatres on January 23, continues to enjoy a steady run at the box office. After witnessing a sharp dip on its second day (Friday), the film recovered over the weekend, registering nearly a 10 per cent jump in collections on Sunday compared to Saturday, indicating sustained audience interest.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has so far earned close to Rs 130 crore in India net collections and around Rs 217 crore worldwide. The film opened to an impressive Rs 50 crore India gross on its first day. Collections dropped by nearly 50 per cent on Friday, but the weekend brought renewed momentum, with the film grossing Rs 33.81 crore on Saturday before climbing to Rs 37.17 crore (India net collections) on Sunday.

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Currently, more than 13,000 screenings are taking place across the country, underscoring the immense demand for what many consider Vijay’s cinematic swan song.Fans had been eagerly awaiting the release, as Jana Nayagan is regarded as the actor’s final film after a career spanning more than four decades. Vijay, who emerged as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the 2026 assembly elections, made his screen debut as a child artiste in the 1984 film Vetri before making his debut as a lead actor in his father S. A. Chandrasekhar’s Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992.

Over the years, Vijay evolved into one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, building a devoted fan base with his blend of comedy, dance, romance, and socially conscious themes. His larger-than-life screen persona and mass appeal turned him into a cultural phenomenon, making every release a major event.

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Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan carries strong political undertones and reflects Vijay’s vision and ideals. Yet, beyond its messaging, the film’s biggest draw remains the opportunity for audiences to watch the star perform on the big screen one final time.