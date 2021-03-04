Lavalin case: ED asks journalist Nandakumar to produce proof

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to journalist T P Nandakumar to appear before it and produce evidence in the SNC Lavalin case allegedly involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and certain other scams. Nandakumar had submitted complaints over these cases way back in March 2006.

According to the notice signed by ED Deputy Director Vikas C Mehta, Nandakumar has been summoned to the agency’s office in Kochi on Friday.

The ED action is based on a letter Nandakumar had written 15 years ago alleging tax evasion and anti-national activities carried out by some political leaders in Kerala. However, Nandakumar told Manorama Online that ED’s move follows a reminder he had sent a couple of months ago.

“A similar letter was sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah also. All the pieces of evidence in my possession will be submitted to the ED,” said Nandakumar.

The journalist also alleged that some miscreants had set fire to his office in Kozhikode to destroy evidence related to SNC Lavalin, Kaviyoor sexual harassment and some other cases. “All the documents saved from the fire will be presented before the agency officers,” said Nandakumar.