Tata launches Camo version of Punch

Tata Motors has launched a Camo version of its popular sub-compact SUV Punch. The Camo version is available with automatic and manual gearboxes in Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplish and Accomplish Dazzle variants.

The Adventure manual Camo variant is priced at Rs 6.85 lakh and the Adventure Camo automatic is priced at Rs 7.45 lakh. The Adventure Rhythm manual will be available for Rs 7.20 lakh and the automatic for Rs 7.80 lakh.

Tata Punch Camo : Manorama Online

The Accomplish manual is priced at Rs 7.65 lakh, automatic at Rs 8.25 lakh, while the Accomplish Dazzle will cost you Rs 8.03 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 8.63 lakh for the automatic.

The all-new alluring foliage green colour is the highlight of the new version. Besides, the roof is available in piano black and pristine white. There is also Camo badging on the fenders. The interior has a military green colour and camouflage seat upholstery.

The small SUV is the production model of the HBX concept, which was one of Tata's main attractions at the last Auto Expo. Built on Tata's Impact 2 design philosophy, the vehicle measures 3,840mm in length, 1,822mm in width and 1,635mm in height. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 86 bhp of power.